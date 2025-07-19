Iran's parl. to study EU threat to use snapback mechanism

The EU troika's threat to trigger the snapback mechanism stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA against Iran was put on the agenda of the Iranian parliament.

Apart from the E3 threat to trigger snapback mechanism, the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has other topics on agenda which include: reviewing the plan to strengthen the border guard of the country, - studying the security and foreign policy dimensions of the issues related to Arbaeen trekking- reviewing the plan to counter the infiltration of intelligence services and foreign governments or institutions in the country, and evaluating the European troika’s policy towards the snapback trigger mechanism

Tehran is currently reviewing a request from the three European countries to resume nuclear talks.

