Iran Govt. advocates for strengthening ties with neighbors: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the necessity of strengthening relationships with neighbors, including Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Speaking at an unannounced visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, President Pezeshkian said that improving relations with neighboring countries can lead to great achievements. He urged diplomats to adopt a more proactive approach in their efforts.

He said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that Iranians must prepare themselves to defend their country, while also placing diplomacy on the agenda, adding that if this nation lives in peace, it is far better than being involved in war.

endNewsMessage1