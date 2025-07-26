Iran, Qatar FMs emphasize urgent aid to Gaza people

In continuation of the consultations between the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi and the foreign ministers of Islamic countries about the catastrophic situation of the oppressed people of occupied Palestine in Gaza, the top Iranian diplomat held talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Friday evening.

In the telephone conversation, the two sides reviewed the latest situation in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the need for immediate and effective action by the international community and Islamic-Arab countries to provide aid to the defenseless displaced people of Gaza, end the food and medicine bans on this strip, and stop the genocide.

