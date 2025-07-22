Araghchi meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), who has paid a visit to Iran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Esmail Beghaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said in his weekly press conference regarding Grandi's visit, "Helping Iran in the issue of Afghan refugees has always been our demand , but unfortunately, it has not been realized in the last few decades. We are pleased that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is closely following up and has acknowledged the challenges we are facing."

