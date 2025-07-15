Iran, Malaysian FMs hold phone call to discuss relations

Iran’s top diplomat, who is in China to participate in 25th meeting of Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO member states, held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest on Tuesday.

Araghchi pointed to his recent meeting with the Malaysian prime minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and stressed the need to take effective steps for following up on the bilateral agreements made on the development and expansion of relations between the two countries.

