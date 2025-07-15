Iran, Iraq must stand united against Israel: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the destructive role of the Zionist regime in disrupting peace and security in the region, stating that this regime is a project of the hegemonic system aimed at weakening, occupying, and plundering the resources of countries and fragmenting the region.

In a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari in Tehran on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian said that Iran and Iraq must stand united against such a common enemy, support one another, and avoid division.

The president further described the relations between the two neighboring countries as brotherly and based on deep religious and cultural ties.

