Iran, Russia foreign ministers hold meeting in China
News code : 1662143
The top diplomats from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation held a bilateral meeting in China on Tuesday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, met and held talks on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.
Details of the meeting are yet to be released.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, Araghchi held a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.