Iran may reconsider stance on nuclear program, NPT Coop.: Araghchi

Following a diplomatic tour during the recent Israeli-U.S. aggression, Araghchi gave an interview to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. He said that Iran has tried to demonstrate its compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), but this treaty has failed to protect Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

He said that 20 years of transparency and trust-building regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program have not yielded positive results; therefore, this issue will be reconsidered, and the Islamic Republic may change its stance on the nuclear program and the NPT cooperation. However, the minister said that he cannot predict the direction of this change at this time.

Araghchi further said that Iranians have made significant efforts to acquire peaceful nuclear technology, with some scientists even losing their lives in the pursuit of this goal; thus, no one will stop obtaining this technology.

