Iranian journalists voice of oppressed in Israeli aggression: Pezeshkian

Speaking during a visit to IRIB’s News Network, which was targeted during the 12-day war of aggression, Pezeshkian said, “We have highly aware journalists who bring the voice of the oppressed people under the Israeli aggression to the world.”

He stressed that the media can “clearly, transparently and explicitly highlight differences,” noting that during the war waged by the Israeli regime and the US, national media were a unifying force, fostering solidarity and comprehensive defense by the Iranian nation.

Pointing out that the Israeli regime, under US guidance and support, attacked Iran “in line with America’s objectives,” the president said the enemies sought to create chaos in Iran through blind attacks and the assassination of military commanders, scientists, and defenseless civilians.

However, he said, “The nation’s presence and resistance led to victory in this battle.”

