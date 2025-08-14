Israel war evokes painful parallels with Japan nuclear attack: FM spox

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of #Hiroshima and #Nagazaki, the UN human rights experts have noted that Israel’s genocidal attacks evoke painful parallels with the nuclear attacks on Japan.

The UN #HumanRights experts have warned, “Of particular concern is Israel’s preparation of these genocidal attacks, while it remains as the sole nuclear power in the Middle East, continuing to threaten regional stability with attacks against most of its neighboring states, including attacks against nuclear facilities in #Iran….”, he added.





