Iranian FM rebukes Netanyahu’s claim of ‘Greater Israel’

“Is it antisemitic if Netanyahu himself admits it?” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Thursday, reacting to Netanyahu’s claim of being on a “historic and spiritual mission,” and “very” attached to the vision of a Greater Israel.

The Israeli regime has approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip, to cover up war crimes and pave the way for the expulsion of Palestinians.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned Netanyahu’s plan and termed it a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.





