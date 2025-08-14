Iran FM consults with Russian diplomat over Caucasus

Igor Khovayev, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the Caucasus, who had traveled to Tehran to discuss and consult on the latest developments in the Caucasus region on Wednesday, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening.

Referring to the alignment of the two countries' positions on important regional and international issues, Foreign Minister Araghchi emphasized the need to continue and strengthen consultations and cooperation between the two countries in order to protect common interests.





