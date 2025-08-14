Lebanese MP calls Larijani's visit to Lebanon "successful"

Ali al-Miqdad, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance faction in the Lebanese House of Representatives, said in an interview with Sputnik in reaction to Ali Larijani's visit to Beirut, "Iran is a friendly country in the region that helped Lebanon liberate its lands, and we are grateful for this support."

He criticized the Lebanese official for being indifferent to Arab or foreign officials meddlesome remarks about Lebanon and the US interventions. He clarified that the US interventions that are happening today have gone beyond dictation, saying that this interference has become the execution of orders.

Emphasizing the "preservation of the resistance," al-Miqdad said "We want economic, social, and political relations between Lebanon and Iran."





endNewsMessage1