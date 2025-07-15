Iran never trusted US in negotiations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasized that the recent Israeli aggression against Iran dealt a blow to diplomacy and the minimal level of trust Iran held toward the United States, adding that the imposition of war on Iran is essentially an imposition of insecurity on the entire region.

Speaking to Al Araby Television Network, Baghaei stated that what happened was not only a blow to the diplomatic process but also to the already minimal trust Iran had toward the American side.

"Let me reiterate — we have never negotiated with the US out of trust, as Washington’s record of violating its commitments regarding Iran’s nuclear file is well-known to all.”

endNewsMessage1