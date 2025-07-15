Iran FM Araghchi meets Uzbek counterpart in SCO meeting
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO member states on Tuesday.
During the talks, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of the mutual interest.
The 25th Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States kicked off in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, Araghchi held a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.