Pakistan Interior Min. visit Iran to discuss security issues
News code : 1661212
Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi will visit Tehran with the aim of discussing of border, security issues.
The public relations of the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan issued a statement a few minutes ago and announced that Naqvi will enter Tehran today.
During this official, the issues of border, security, and facilitation of pilgrimages from Pakistan to Iran will be discussed.
The interior ministers of Iran, Pakistan and Iraq will also hold a tripartite meeting about managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.