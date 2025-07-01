President of Iran set to visit Azerbaijan

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian will visit Azerbaijan on July 3-4, Trend reports via the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the Iranian president will take part in the 17th summit of member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which is scheduled to be held in Khankendi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recently invited his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to the ECO summit to be held in Azerbaijan.

