Any new folly by enemies to be met with surprising response: IRGC Cmdr

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, in an interview with Yemen’s al-Masirah TV network, emphasized that the movements of enemies are being closely monitored, and that any new reckless or adventurous act will be met with a surprising response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that since the very early days following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the Israeli-imposed war, enemies have been lying in wait, but have consistently failed to achieve their objectives.

General Fadavi further stressed that the front of truth and Islam will remain victorious by the grace of God and that enemies are incapable of hindering this path to victory.

