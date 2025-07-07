Israeli aggression was a lethal blow to rule of law: Araqchi

Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, Araqchi reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program has been absolutely peaceful and under the most robust surveillance of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.).

He, however, said that the U.S. and the Israeli regime launched air strikes against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The top diplomat said that the U.S.-Israeli attacks on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic were in stark violation of the N.P.T. and the U.N. Security Council resolution 2231 that endorsed Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in 2015 by consensus.

