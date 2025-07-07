Iranian Brazilian FMs meet on sidelines of BRICS summit





Araghchi thanked Brazil for hosting the 17th BRICS Summit, describing the role of the grouping in strengthening multilateralism and the rule of law at the international level as highly significant. He underlined the importance of continuing cooperation between Iran and Brazil both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.



Referring to the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran, Araghchi appreciated Brazil’s firm and principled stance on the issue and its condemnation of such acts of aggression. He stressed that the unlawful attacks by the US and the Zionist regime constituted not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter but also an unprecedented assault on the NPT and the foundations of diplomacy which have serious implications for regional peace and security.

