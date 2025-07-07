Iran, Turkey FMs hold talks on Israel-US aggression

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, who is currently in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, met and held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In this meeting, bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran and the latest developments in the West Asian region following the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran were discussed and analyzed.

Araghchi and Fidan also emphasized the need for urgent action to end the genocide in occupied Palestine and to impeach and punish the Zionist regime for committing heinous crimes.

