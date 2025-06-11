Agreement with U.S. ‘within reach’ if it ensures enrichment and lifts sanctions: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says an agreement with the United States is within reach if Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is guaranteed and sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his X account on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s nuclear program, scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, Oman.

The talks, mediated by Oman, have faced hurdles as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a complete halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment—a demand Tehran has firmly rejected.

