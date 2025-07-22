Iran, Turkey urge joint Muslim action against Israeli regime

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the phone call, the two top Iranian and Turkish diplomats discussed the bilateral relations, recent regional and international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the region, particularly the intensifying attacks by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza and its military aggressions against Syria.

endNewsMessage1