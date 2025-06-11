Leader calls for unity among governmental branches

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and a number of Iranian lawmakers attended a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, "Parliament must adopt firm, revolutionary positions on foreign affairs."

"We must have united voice on fundamental issues," he stressed.

The role of Parliament plays in the Islamic Republic is unparalleled, he noted, praising the synergy between Parliament and the administration.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that a parliament should reflect national determination.

The Leader also emphasized the importance of regular coordination among the heads of government branches, describing it as a positive step toward resolving the country’s challenges.

He advised the Iranian nation to carefully discern the criteria of the school of the Islamic Revolution.

The individual willing to act in accordance with this school must be courageous in expressing his opinions, he said, adding that personal values and political orientations should not interfere with professional responsibilities.

He stressed the need for a unified national voice on critical issues, urging that the people and officials to act “as one hand.”

endNewsMessage1