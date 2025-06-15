Israel has to awiat more painful responses: Pres. Prezeshkian

Speaking in a phone call with Iraqi Pime Minister Muhammad Shayya al-Sudani, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that "We did not initiate the war, but we responded resolutely. If these aggressions are repeated, more painful and crushing responses will await the aggressors,"

Pezeshkian added that "Every country that truly desires peace, security, and stability must stand in the line of confronting the aggression of the Zionist regime."

"We emphasize that the Iraqi government must exercise greater vigilance and protection over its borders and airspace to prevent Iraqi territory from being abused against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

