Iran will continue peaceful nuclear program with might: AEOI
News code : 1651494
"We will continue the path of developing peaceful nuclear technology for the Iranian people with strength," according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday.
"Iran stands strong," the AEOI said in a post on its X account.
"With reliance on the efforts of the nuclear scientists of the homeland, we will continue the path of developing peaceful nuclear technology for the Iranian people with strength," the post also said.
"The desperate attacks of the enemies cannot rival the will of this nation," it also said.