Iran slams abduction of its nationals in Lebanon in 1982

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sa’eed Iravani, says the abduction of four Iranian nationals by Israeli-affiliated forces in Lebanon in 1982 was a blatant violation of international law and constituted an act of terrorism under the 1979 International Convention Against the Taking of Hostages.

Iravani made the comments on Saturday on the anniversary of the abduction of the four Iranian nationals namely Ahmad Motovasselian, a military attaché at Iran's Embassy in Beirut, Mohsen Mousavi, the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Lebanon, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam, an embassy employee, and Kazem Akhavan, a photographer for the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Security Council’s President Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and Elyse Nicole Mosquini, the permanent observer and delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross to the U.N.

