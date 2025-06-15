Funeral for martyrs in Israeli aggression to be held Tuesday

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohsen Mahmoudi said the ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. in Enqelab Square and proceed toward Azadi Square, where hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in a show of national mourning and resistance.

"Undoubtedly, the revolutionary and resilient people of Tehran will once again create an epic moment," Mahmoudi said, according to Tehran Times. "They will not only honor the sacred blood of our martyred commanders and nuclear scientists but also express their gratitude to the IRGC’s courageous leadership."

