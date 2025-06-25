Funeral of Iranian martyred commanders to be held in Tehran

Iranian people, officials and religious figures will attend a national funeral in Tehran on Saturday for senior commanders martyred in the recent Israeli aggression on the country.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 600 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several Iranian nuclear scientists were among those martyred in the strikes.

