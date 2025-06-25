Iran not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology
Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland says that Tehran will not relinquish its right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
Addressing the UN Disarmament Conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahreini emphasized that the United States, despite being both a permanent member of the UN Security Council and signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), collaborated with the Israeli regime and launched an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, relying on an unbalanced report by the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
This attack targeted not only Iran, but also the entire global non-proliferation system, the ambassador added.
He criticized the US for working with a nuclear-armed regime that has not signed the NPT., warning that the act of aggression against Iran will leave a stain on US record with widespread consequences for international peace and security.