Iran not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology

Addressing the UN Disarmament Conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahreini emphasized that the United States, despite being both a permanent member of the UN Security Council and signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), collaborated with the Israeli regime and launched an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, relying on an unbalanced report by the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This attack targeted not only Iran, but also the entire global non-proliferation system, the ambassador added.

He criticized the US for working with a nuclear-armed regime that has not signed the NPT., warning that the act of aggression against Iran will leave a stain on US record with widespread consequences for international peace and security.

