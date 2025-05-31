Foreign Ministry staff renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini

The Iranian Foreign Ministry delegation was welcomed by Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of the mausoleum and the grandson of Imam Khomeini.

Earlier on Wednesday, the members of parliament visited the mausoleum ahead of the anniversary of the passing of the late Imam, as well as the anniversary of the demonstrations of June 5, 1963, known as the uprising of Khordad 15.

Imam Khomeini was born on September 24, 1902, and passed away on June 3, 1989. He is best known as the founder and first leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. The mausoleum of Imam Khomeini is located in the southern area of Tehran, near the Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran.

