Iran Parl. committee approves plan to suspend Coop. with IAEA

A parliamentary committee has approved a general plan of a bill aimed at suspending Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in response to the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s conduct over the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran's soil.

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the plan was approved by members after reviewing the details in a session held on Monday.

The bill, if approved, would require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA as long as Tehran is not given tangible guarantees of the agency’s professional conduct.

