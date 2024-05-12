Iran sympathizes with Afghanistan over destructive deadly floods

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has expressed deep sympathies with Afghanistan on behalf of the Iranian government and nation over the flash floods in many Afghan cities and villages, especially in the north of the country.

The disaster left a large number of honorable Afghans dead or injured and destroyed some houses and caused material damage.

Kanaani expressed condolences with Afghan officials and the noble nation and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

He prayed to God for divine mercy for the deceased, speedy recovery for the wounded, and patience for the families of the victims of the bitter natural disaster.

