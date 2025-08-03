Pezeshkian hails Pakistan support for Iran during Israeli war

President Masoud Pezeshkian, following the signing of 12 cooperation memoranda with Pakistani officials, said, “I am pleased to be in my second home, dear Pakistan. I sincerely thank the honorable government and my dear brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for their warm hospitality.”

He continued that the positions of the government, parliament, political parties, and the esteemed scholars of Pakistan in defending and supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran during the 12-day terrorist aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States were very encouraging.

The president expressed heartfelt gratitude for Pakistan’s support against the Israeli attack on Iran, emphasizing that the friendship between Iran and Pakistan is deeply rooted in history, with strong religious, cultural, and spiritual bonds between the two nations.

