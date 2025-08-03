Iran remains fully prepared for defense as threats not over

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami stressed that Iran does not consider the enemy threat to be over, saying the Zionist regime’s schemes failed after witnessing the miraculous resilience of the Iranian nation.

Speaking Sunday to senior commanders and officials of the Army Ground Force, Hatami described the Zionist regime as a hostile and obstinate enemy whose crimes against the Iranian nation were evident during the 12-day imposed war. He noted that Israel’s brutal actions have been seen repeatedly, both in Gaza over the past two years and during the regime’s less-than-80-year existence through its aggressions against other countries.

He added that despite suffering losses such as the martyrdom of senior commanders, distinguished scientists, and honorable citizens, Iran emerged victorious in the unequal confrontation, inflicting serious damage on the enemy and preventing it from achieving its goals.

