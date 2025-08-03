Iran urges Intl. community to stop Israel crimes in Gaza

"Palestinians are wickedly starved to death at the same time that they are massacred by the most sophisticated lethal American/German made weapons; lines for #food are deliberately turned into death traps; patients die without food& medicine...," Baghaei wrote on X.

"And this is after 2 years of brutal terror campaign of bombardment and massive annihilation that has killed and maimed more than 200,000 persons, traumatized the whole Gazans and turned 90 percent of #Gaza strip into an uninhabitable moonscape," he added.

