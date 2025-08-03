Iran urges Intl. community to stop Israel crimes in Gaza
News code : 1669547
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that the international community must stop issuing empty statements and start taking action to relieve the innocent Gazans.
"Palestinians are wickedly starved to death at the same time that they are massacred by the most sophisticated lethal American/German made weapons; lines for #food are deliberately turned into death traps; patients die without food& medicine...," Baghaei wrote on X.
"And this is after 2 years of brutal terror campaign of bombardment and massive annihilation that has killed and maimed more than 200,000 persons, traumatized the whole Gazans and turned 90 percent of #Gaza strip into an uninhabitable moonscape," he added.