Nazi and Fascist actions of Israeli regime explained at Geneva summit: Parliament speaker

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Nazi and Fascist measures of the Israeli regime was explained at the recent Geneva summit.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in Iran’s Parliament session on Saturday, in reference to his recent participation in the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva.

He noted that this summit was significant as it marked Iran’s first participation in official summits at the UN headquarters following its defense during the 12-day war imposed by Israel against Iran on June 13, 2025.

The presence of over 110 parliamentary delegations from around the world added to its importance, he added.

