President Raeisi casts vote for parliament elections runoff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has casted his vote for the 12th parliamentary elections runoff round on Friday afternoon.
The first round of the 12th parliamentary elections was held on Friday, March 1st. Of the country's 87 million people, more than 61 million were eligible to vote in the polls.
Voters were taking part in the parliamentary elections to choose 290 legislative body members from over 15,000 candidates. Elected members will serve for a term of four years in the parliament.