Supreme Leader meets with Holy Quran Reciters

The meeting took place on eve of the Hajj Congress and a few days before the meeting of Iranian Hajj officials with Ayatollah Khamenei.

In the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution advised the Qur'an reciters to get the messages of the Muslim holy book to the listeners.

"Reciting the Qur'an is a means. it is a tool; what does that mean? It means to get the Qur'anic knowledge to the hearts," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He added that the Qur'an reciters should interpret the Quranic verses to the listeners.

"In a gathering where you are reciting the Qur'an, how good would it be after reciting the verses, for example, ten minutes or a quarter of an hour, if you could reflect the themes of the same [verses] to the audience and say these verses that I read would say these things in five or ten minutes. That would be very good."

