Iran parliament reviews cultural pacts with Russia

During an open session in the parliament on Sunday, the cultural pacts with Russia were reviewed.

The two pacts of Iran and Russia are in the fields of the establishment and framework of cultural centers and cooperation in information security.

According to reports, the representatives agreed to amend the bill on the agreement on the establishment and framework of the activities of cultural centers between the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of the Russian Federation in order to secure the opinion of the Guardian Council.

