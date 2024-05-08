Iran condemns Israel’s aggression on Rafah border region

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has strongly slammed the occupying Zionist regime’s attack on the Rafah border area in southern Gaza Strip.

He said, “Despite all international warnings and the international community’s strong opposition, the attack on the region shows the savage nature of the rogue regime that is never committed to any international norms and is definitely considered the main threat to international peace and security.”

Kanaani asserted, “The regime’s move is aimed at failing international efforts to stop the war and end the genocide in Gaza and was only made with the intention of protecting the interests of certain individuals and groups of the Zionist criminals.”

The spokesperson stressed, “As we have stated time and again in the past, the key to peace and security in the region is an immediate and unconditional halt to the war against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.”

He also called on all international actors to put the Zionist regime under pressure to achieve the goal.

Kanaani added undoubtedly the infanticidal Zionist regime and its main supporter, namely the US government, are responsible for the ongoing crimes and bloodshed, especially in the Rafah region, adding the criminals should be held accountable for their atrocities.

Kanaani renewed Iran’s call on international legal and judicial institutions to expedite the process of looking into the apartheid Zionist regime officials’ crimes against humanity and bring them to justice for punishment.

endNewsMessage1