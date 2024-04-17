Russian president hails Iran’s response to Zionist aggression

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday.

President Raisi also appreciated Russia’s constructive stance in the face of Iran’s legitimate defense, noting that the Zionist strike on Iranian diplomatic mission was a blatant violation of international regulations, including the Vienna Convention and was a serious threat to global peace.

Referring to the inaction of the UN Security Council and other international organizations in dealing with this aggression, the president said that Iran’s counterattack occurred in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter as a self-defense measure.

He stressed that any further act against Iran’s interests will be responded stronger and in a larger scale.

The Russian president, for his part highlighted that Iran’s operation against the Zionist regime happened in the aftermath of the inaction of the UN Security Council and was the best way for punishing the aggressor and a sign of the tact and rationality of Iranian leaders.

Criticizing the behavior of the US and some Western countries in regional escalation, Putin stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the main pillars of stability and security in the region.

