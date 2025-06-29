Iran, Saudi Arabia top military officials hold talks

The Chief of the Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, held talks with the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

They reviewed bilateral relations in the defense field and discussed regional developments as well as efforts to maintain security and stability in a phone conversation.

This was Major General Mousavi’s first phone conversation with the Saudi Defense Minister since his assumption as the Chief of the Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

