Iran engaged under 5% of defensive might against Israel: Senior Cmdr.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s deputy commander for coordination, made the remarks during a televised interview on Saturday.

“Less than five percent of our country’s defensive capacity was actually activated” during Iran’s counterstrikes against the Israeli regime, he noted.

“And by ‘activated’ I do not mean ‘spent.’ It merely means that five percent of our defense units became engaged with the enemy,” the official stated, Press TV reported.

