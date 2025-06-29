Iran engaged under 5% of defensive might against Israel: Senior Cmdr.
A senior Iranian commander underlines that Tehran only engaged less than five percent of its defensive might against the Israeli regime during the latter’s recent unprovoked war against the country.
Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s deputy commander for coordination, made the remarks during a televised interview on Saturday.
“Less than five percent of our country’s defensive capacity was actually activated” during Iran’s counterstrikes against the Israeli regime, he noted.
“And by ‘activated’ I do not mean ‘spent.’ It merely means that five percent of our defense units became engaged with the enemy,” the official stated, Press TV reported.