Iran slams Canada’s parliament for listing IRGC as terrorist group

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, said the proposal by the House of Commons of Canada’s parliament to declare Iran’s official military force as a terrorist group is an unwise and hostile move.

Kanaani strongly condemned the move which he said violates the accepted standards and principles of international law, including sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and is an example of aggression against Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Kanaani added, “The irresponsible move is in continuation of the wrong path that the Canadian parliamentarians have taken over the past decade under the influence of the Zionist regime and in unison with some rejected groups that have no status or value.”

The diplomat advised the Canadian parliamentarians to study the position of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran in order to get to know about the necessary facts.

He asserted, “The IRGC is a sovereign institution that has emerged from the context of the great and powerful nation of Iran and has an official and legal identity derived from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution.”

Kanaani further said the IRGC “along with other elements of the armed forces, is responsible for guarding the national security and borders of the country and is also responsible to help protect the lasting security and stability in the region by confronting the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.”

The spokesperson stressed, “The move by the Canadian parliament out of its ignorance and imprudence has no effect on the might and authority of the proud force that has arisen from the context of the Iranian nation.”

Kanaani announced, “At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the rights to appropriate response and countermeasures against such moves that violate international law and are against the Iranian nation and government.”

