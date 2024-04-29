Iranian ships are escorted in the Gulf of Aden and the Atlantic Ocean: ‌Navy chief

"We escort our ships in the areas where the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are present, and our beloved sailors and merchants are providing the country's economic needs in complete safety," Irani added.

He added that, "Today, the Persian Gulf is considered the safest sea point in the world, and we mainly escort our ships in areas such as the Gulf of Aden and the Atlantic Ocean."

"From the time of the sacred defense until now, the armed forces of our country have always been winning and climbing the stairs of authority," he said.

