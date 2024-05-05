Nechirvan Barzani to visit Tehran

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, is scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Iran. He will arrive in Tehran tomorrow evening and will meet with senior Iranian officials.

Barzani will meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other officials to discuss bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, in addition to political, economic, security and cultural issues.

Nechirvan Barzani intends to enhance and improve relations between Erbil and Tehran. He has previously assured Iran that the Kurdistan Region does not pose a threat and that they intend to establish good relations.

