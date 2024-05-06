The possibility of facilitating security agreements between Iran and the Kurdistan Region during Barzani's recent visit to Tehran: expert

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Kurdish provinces of Iraq to be a part of the territory of Iraq and does not recognize an independent identity for these provinces and its government," Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"It seems that Nichervan Barzani's visit to Tehran can be very effective in facilitating and speeding up security agreements along with economic issues," he added.

"Considering the severe economic needs of the Kurdistan provinces of Iraq to import various goods and industrial artefacts, no country will be closer than Iran to import agricultural products, industrial artefacts, energy (gas and oil) and help in the development of this region," he added.

endNewsMessage1