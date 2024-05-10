UAE-Iran joint consular commission convenes first in 10 years

The 10th meeting of the Joint Consular Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) convened in Abu Dhabi with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and the UAE Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Khaled Abdullah Belhoul co-chairing the event.

Iran’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, and representatives of relevant institutions, including the Iranian Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education, the Red Crescent Society as well as the Ports and Maritime Organization attended the meeting.

The Iranian and Emirati delegations discussed and exchanged views on consular issues, judicial, police and security cooperation, maritime transportation, and explored different ways to tackle the expatriates’ affairs.

These talks were held after a ten-year hiatus within the framework of mutual understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the UAE to improve the consular cooperation.

endNewsMessage1