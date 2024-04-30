Lufthansa extends cancellation of flights to Tehran until May 9

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to the Iranian capital Tehran until early May.

The company said that Lufthansa flights to the city would remain suspended up to and including May 9, adding that Iranian airspace wouldn't be used.

The company had previously intended to resume flights to Tehran after April 30.

Lufthansa was among several companies which made adjustments to flights earlier this month after Israel and Iran exchanged fire, intensifying already high tensions in the region.

